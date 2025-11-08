Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.010-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.8 million.

UEIC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 215,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,507. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. Universal Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake PR LLC now owns 1,260,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,014 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 164,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

