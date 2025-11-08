Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $417.00 at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $370.00 to $417.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $391.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.39.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $373.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,185. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,308,000 after purchasing an additional 88,713 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.