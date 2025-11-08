Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on November 19th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 10th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

DNG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.18. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$6.25.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

