Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,028,968,000 after purchasing an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

