Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $399.00 to $428.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Insulet from $360.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Insulet stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.82. 677,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 129.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 69.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

