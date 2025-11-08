Keystone Financial Services Sells 4,266 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Oracle by 8.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,256,686 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $274,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,137 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 137.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 478,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $104,611,000 after purchasing an additional 277,193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 76,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 612,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,985,000 after purchasing an additional 394,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.88. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

