Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,583 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 250,228 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of QUALCOMM worth $88,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.