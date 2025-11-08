Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Omron had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.
Omron Stock Performance
Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,113. Omron has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.
About Omron
