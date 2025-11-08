Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Omron had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

Omron Stock Performance

Shares of OMRNY traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.78. 20,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,113. Omron has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $37.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

About Omron

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

