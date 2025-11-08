Critical Contrast: American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) versus Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO)

American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI – Get Free Report) and Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Community Newspapers and Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 0.00 Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Given American Community Newspapers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Community Newspapers is more favorable than Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.).

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) $79.16 million 7.01 $78.11 million $70.22 5.74

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) has higher revenue and earnings than American Community Newspapers.

Profitability

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) 122.18% 30.90% 21.74%

Summary

Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.) beats American Community Newspapers on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Daily Journal Corp. (S.C.)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter. It also provides specialized information services; and serves as an advertising and newspaper representative for commercial and public notice advertising. In addition, the company offers case management software systems and related products, including eCourt, eProsecutor, eDefender, and eProbation, which are browser-based case processing systems; eFile, a browser-based interface that allows attorneys and the public to electronically file documents with the court; and ePayIt, a service primarily for the online payment of traffic citations. It provides its software systems and related products to courts; prosecutor and public defender offices; probation departments; and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments, and bar associations to manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other justice partners, and to extend electronic services to bar members and the public in 30 states and internationally. Daily Journal Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

