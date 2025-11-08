Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases 7,989 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34,734.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bonfire Financial lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bonfire Financial now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

