abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.18 on Friday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

