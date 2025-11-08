Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 5,855 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 141.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 price target on TotalEnergies in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.76.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $65.76.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.66 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

