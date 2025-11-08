Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in RH $RH

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 231.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the second quarter worth $1,191,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $162.12 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.14 and a 200 day moving average of $200.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.21.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The business had revenue of $899.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $436.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.29.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

