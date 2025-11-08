iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

