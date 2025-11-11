Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $84.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.84. 265,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 70.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,373,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,175,000 after buying an additional 1,394,321 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,876,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,085,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Voya Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,516,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $487,463,000 after acquiring an additional 977,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

