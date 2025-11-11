B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

DSP stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 668,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,194. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $650.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

In other news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $85,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,643.32. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,118,271.15. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 88.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 371.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

