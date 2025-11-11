JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 to GBX 1,375 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.50.
Wise Stock Performance
Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 18.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wise will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Wise
In other Wise news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 991, for a total value of £991,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Wise
Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.
