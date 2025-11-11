JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wise (LON:WISE) Stock Price

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 to GBX 1,375 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price target on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,352.50.

Get Wise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wise

Wise Stock Performance

Shares of WISE stock traded up GBX 20.50 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 945.50. 1,406,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,029.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,047.88. Wise has a 1-year low of GBX 726 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,225. The company has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported GBX 18.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wise had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 41.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wise will post 37.7347752 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wise

In other Wise news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 991, for a total value of £991,000. 36.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wise

(Get Free Report)

Wise plc provides cross-border and domestic financial services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes international money transfer, wise account, international debit card, amount transfer, receive money, wise platform, business debit card, and mass payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.