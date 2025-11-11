Schroders (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires £101.14 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Kyrklund purchased 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 389 per share, for a total transaction of £101.14.
Johanna Kyrklund also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 10th, Johanna Kyrklund bought 28 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £104.16.
Schroders Stock Up 0.8%
Schroders stock traded up GBX 3.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 392.40. 1,739,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,528. The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders plc has a twelve month low of GBX 283.40 and a twelve month high of GBX 428.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
