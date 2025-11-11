Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

M.P. Evans Group Stock Performance

M.P. Evans Group stock traded up GBX 15 on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,380. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,804. The firm has a market cap of £720.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,307.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,211.52. M.P. Evans Group has a one year low of GBX 908 and a one year high of GBX 1,400.

About M.P. Evans Group

M.P. Evans Group PLC is a responsible producer of certified sustainable crude palm oil (“CPO”), with plantations in five Indonesian provinces: Aceh, Bangka Belitung, East Kalimantan, North Sumatra and South Sumatra.

Headquartered in the UK, the Group’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (“AIM”).

