MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MET. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MET

MetLife Stock Up 0.4%

MET stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 1,333,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. MetLife has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,749,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578,199 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $336,965,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth approximately $312,946,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,669,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.