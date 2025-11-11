B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price target on shares of RealReal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded RealReal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.19.

RealReal Stock Up 37.0%

RealReal stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,347,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. RealReal has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.54.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $173.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. RealReal has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 260,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $2,065,757.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,803,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,316,169.36. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 1,395.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

