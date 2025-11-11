Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 98.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Burford Capital from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burford Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Burford Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 1,134,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.56. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,732,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 496,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,078,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,585 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,966,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,436,000 after buying an additional 1,033,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 325.4% in the second quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 2,571,917 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

