Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Stock analysts at CICC Research started coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ NBIS traded down $6.14 on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. 33,040,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,402,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

