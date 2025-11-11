Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.10 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £149.10.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Wednesday, October 8th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.

On Monday, September 8th, Chris Carney acquired 151 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £151.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,885,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 130 price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 145 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 133.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TW

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.