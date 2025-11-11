Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Buys £149.10 in Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney purchased 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 per share, with a total value of £149.10.
Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 8th, Chris Carney acquired 142 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 per share, for a total transaction of £149.10.
- On Monday, September 8th, Chris Carney acquired 151 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 per share, with a total value of £151.
Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 104.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,885,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TW
About Taylor Wimpey
Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- SoftBank Exits NVIDIA—So What? Analysts Still See More Upside
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Barrick’s Golden Quarter: Boosts Buyback and Dividend
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Nebius Partners With Meta—AI Growth Could Send Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.