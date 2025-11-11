Spectris (LON:SXS) Insider Alison Henwood Acquires 13 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Alison Henwood purchased 13 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,111 per share, with a total value of £534.43.

Spectris Stock Up 0.0%

Spectris stock traded up GBX 2 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,112. 134,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,410. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,877 and a 1-year high of GBX 4,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,094.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,553.75. The stock has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,763 to GBX 4,147 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,573.50.

Spectris Company Profile

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

Featured Stories

