Insider Selling: World Chess (LON:CHSS) Insider Sells 14,000,000 Shares of Stock

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Merenzon sold 14,000,000 shares of World Chess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2, for a total value of £280,000.

World Chess Trading Down 13.8%

World Chess stock traded down GBX 0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,207,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £9.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.78. World Chess PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 5.20.

Get World Chess alerts:

About World Chess

(Get Free Report)

World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for World Chess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Chess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.