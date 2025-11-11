Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy” Rating

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,000. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.25.

LON KNOS traded up GBX 6.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 937.50. 299,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 921.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 799.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,001.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 19.30 EPS for the quarter. Kainos Group had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 12.74%. Analysts predict that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

