Capitol Family Office Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Capitol Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 2.3% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $923.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $799.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $955.46.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

