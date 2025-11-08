Stifel Nicolaus Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $550.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.50.

Shares of HUBS opened at $397.83 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $375.01 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,972.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total value of $3,823,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.66, for a total value of $8,637,886.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,275,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,744,531.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after acquiring an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,886,000 after acquiring an additional 38,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 548.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

