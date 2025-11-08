Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.60, for a total transaction of $251,144.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 387,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,513,044.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roblox Trading Up 5.7%

RBLX opened at $107.09 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.55.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Arete Research set a $116.00 target price on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.