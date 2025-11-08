OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 31st

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

OUTFRONT Media has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. OUTFRONT Media has a payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.8%.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $20.14 on Friday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.17%. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUTFRONT Media

About OUTFRONT Media

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.