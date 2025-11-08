Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,678,579 shares in the company, valued at $261,671,216.27. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $363,377.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 19,212 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $369,254.64.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,440 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $355,168.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $356,800.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $245.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 171.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DGICA. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

