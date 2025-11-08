Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BROS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $135,336,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,509,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $93,525,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 1,572.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,144,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,045 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 70.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,333,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 967,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.