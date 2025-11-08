True Wealth Design LLC Has $118,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2,067.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

CarMax Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.66.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 1.98%.The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.