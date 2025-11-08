Critical Contrast: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and TE Connectivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $299.28 million 1.46 $9.91 million $0.60 55.00 TE Connectivity $17.26 billion 4.15 $3.19 billion $6.15 39.39

Analyst Ratings

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. TE Connectivity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vishay Precision Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vishay Precision Group and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 TE Connectivity 0 5 9 2 2.81

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $241.58, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than Vishay Precision Group.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group -0.43% 1.72% 1.23% TE Connectivity 10.67% 21.18% 10.91%

Volatility and Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats Vishay Precision Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

