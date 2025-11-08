Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264,181 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.22% of Denison Mine worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mine by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 71,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Denison Mine by 7,904.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 58,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Desjardins raised shares of Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DNN stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. Denison Mine Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

