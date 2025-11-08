Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $38,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

