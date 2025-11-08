RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 24,909 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. The trade was a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $280.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.