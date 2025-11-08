Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,116,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $312.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.12.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8463 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

