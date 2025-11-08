Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. William Blair started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

