Keystone Financial Services Grows Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 79.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

