China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) versus Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Head to Head Review

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Holdings International (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marubeni and China Merchants Holdings International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marubeni 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Merchants Holdings International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Marubeni has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Holdings International has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marubeni 7.04% 15.11% 6.20% China Merchants Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marubeni and China Merchants Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marubeni and China Merchants Holdings International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marubeni $51.16 billion 0.84 $3.32 billion $23.16 11.19 China Merchants Holdings International $1.52 billion 5.48 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

Marubeni has higher revenue and earnings than China Merchants Holdings International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Marubeni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Marubeni pays an annual dividend of $5.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China Merchants Holdings International pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Marubeni pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Marubeni beats China Merchants Holdings International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marubeni

(Get Free Report)

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate. The company also offers insurance, technical, ICT, and logistic services; agri-inputs; fertilizer and crop protection product contracting services; crop protection product formulations; wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials; engineering, procurement, and construction services; and operation and maintenance services. It trades in fertilizers, dairy, agricultural, and marine products; sugar, processed food, beverages raw materials, and commercial use food materials; grains, oilseeds, feed ingredients, compound feeds, fresh and processed meat, petrochemicals, plastics, salts, chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, fertilizer materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; steelmaking raw materials, ferroalloys, nonferrous metals, and steel products; cement and ingots related materials; and petroleum and LPG. The company engages in infrastructure; water; automotive finance; power generation; power service and retail; natural gas; hydrogen; and fuel ammonia businesses. It owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; leases refrigerated trailers, commercial vehicles, and freight cars; and sells, trades in, leases, finances, and services construction and industrial machinery, and mobility products. The company was founded in 1858 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About China Merchants Holdings International

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities. The company also provides container related logistics services; financial services; and port development, management, and operation services. In addition, it operates berths and tugboats; and holds various pieces of land. The company was formerly known as China Merchants Holdings (International) Company Limited and changed its name to China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited in June 2016. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.