Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 965,268 Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965,268 shares during the quarter. Stevanato Group makes up 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 468,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 204,391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 30,339 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,081,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 707,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,275,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €24.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €17.49 and a fifty-two week high of €28.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

