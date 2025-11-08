2,350 Shares in Chewy $CHWY Purchased by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,818,000 after buying an additional 312,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,304,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after buying an additional 606,526 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,892,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,343 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Chewy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,422,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 247,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock valued at $903,696 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

