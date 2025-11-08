Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

