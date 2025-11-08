Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

