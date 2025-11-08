EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.360-11.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.18 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $175.46 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.19.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total transaction of $227,057.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,587,000 after purchasing an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

