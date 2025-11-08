Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Posts Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.920-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.250 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The firm has a market cap of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.4% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

