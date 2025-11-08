Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,073.14. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

