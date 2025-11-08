Analyzing Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL)

Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nature Wood Group and Johnson Controls International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Nature Wood Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.91 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Johnson Controls International $23.40 billion 3.42 $1.71 billion $3.37 36.30

Analyst Recommendations

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nature Wood Group and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Johnson Controls International 0 10 10 0 2.50

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $120.72, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Volatility and Risk

Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nature Wood Group and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A Johnson Controls International 9.53% 14.71% 5.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Nature Wood Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nature Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Nature Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.